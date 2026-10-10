Assam: Over 500 Receive Free Medical Care at Health Camp in Bhergaon

A correspondent

ORANG: More than 500 people availed themselves of medical and diagnostic services at a Health and Wellness Camp organised at the Bhergaon auditorium on Friday under the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.

The camp was organised as part of the Sewa Setu Abhiyan, an initiative of the Udalguri district administration aimed at taking essential government services closer to the people. The Health Department participated in the programme by providing a range of healthcare and diagnostic facilities. Bhergaon MLA Maheswar Boro, Nonai Serfang MCLA Paul Toppo and Khalingduar MCLA Arjun Daimary visited the camp and interacted with doctors and healthcare workers.

A team of 10 doctors, including specialists from Udalguri Civil Hospital, provided medical consultation and treatment to the beneficiaries. The medical team included Dr Hiranya Goyari, Dr Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr Gajanan Choudhury and Dr GM Barun Bishal, among others. Free diagnostic services, including blood tests and ECG examinations, were provided through a Mobile Medical Unit. Facilities for X-ray screening for tuberculosis, malaria testing and diabetes screening were also made available. Medicines were distributed free of cost.

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