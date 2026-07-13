Assam: Palasbari police arrest 2 suspected cattle smugglers

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Palasbari Police rescued three live cattle and apprehended two persons for allegedly transporting the animals illegally at Deopani Chowk in Sasalpara on Sunday.

Acting on a specific input, a police team led by woman Sub-Inspector Jagriti Daimari, accompanied by ASI Gautam Dehingia and other personnel, proceeded to the Mirza–Chandubi PWD Road. After a brief chase, the team intercepted a Maruti 800 car (Registration No. ML-10A-3049) at Deopani Chawk with the assistance of local residents.

Police recovered three cattle concealed inside the vehicle’s luggage compartment during a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses. The animals, comprising two red-coloured and one blackish-red head of cattle, had their legs tightly tied with ropes and were allegedly being transported in a manner that caused unnecessary pain and suffering.

Police asked the occupants to produce documents relating to the ownership and lawful transportation of the cattle. However, they reportedly failed to produce any registration certificate, purchase documents, transport permit, veterinary certificate or any other valid papers and could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding their possession of the animals. The two apprehended individuals have been identified as Wanbanjop Sohkhwai (25), son of Donbok Nongkling, and Lombok Joakim Sohkhwai (28), son of Sobirin Doloi, both residents of Sohkyrbam Rim under Patharkhmah Police Station in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Police seized the Maruti 800 vehicle along with the three rescued cattle under due legal procedures. The accused, the seized vehicle and the recovered cattle were brought to Palashbari Police Station for further legal action. After undergoing medical examination at Mirza Community Health Centre, the accused were lodged in police custody.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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