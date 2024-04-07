Assam: Pallab Pegu campaigns in Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency

LAKHIMPUR: As the poll date is drawing nearer, contesting candidates representing various political parties, including the independent candidates, have geared up for poll campaign in 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC). In support of Pallab Pegu, the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) nominated candidate in the constituency, a public meeting was organized at North Lakhimpur town near the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The meeting was addressed by Birinchi Pegu, the member of the Lakhimpur district committee of the party. He called upon the voters to vote for the party candidate concerned to bring change in the conditions of the poor section of the society. On the other hand, two campaign meetings in support of the same candidate were organized at Boginadi Bazaar and ‘Murang Ghar’ located at Hekerajan under Bhimpora Gaon Panchayat of the district on Friday. The meetings, which were held under the chairmanship of Birinchi Pegu, were at first addressed by Ajay Acharya, the State committee member of the party. Attending the meetings, Pallab Pegu criticized the incumbent BJP-led government at the Centre for its ‘soft-corner’ to the corporates. “The ensuing election will change the government, but there will be no change in the pathetic conditions of the common people, if right candidate is not elected. The other parties that exist in the country are capitalist-interest parties, that is, parties run by the money donated by the capitalists. Therefore, these parties are forced to serve the capitalists after winning the elections. The incumbent government is working hard to implement the National Education Policy-2020 to hand over the education sector to the corporates. 12,000 schools in the State have been closed. All public sector enterprises have been planned to sell to the corporates,” Pallab Pegu said while calling upon the public to vote for the candidates of the genuine revolutionary parties in order to defeat those parties and strengthen the united democratic movement for the liberation of the poor and hardworking people.

Also Read: Assam: 150 BPF members join BJP in Darrang

Also Watch: