Assam: Pangolin scales seized in Dima Hasao; 4 arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a major breakthrough against illegal wildlife trade, the Dima Hasao Forest Department, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, seized a significant quantity of pangolin scales and arrested four individuals involved in the illicit trafficking of wildlife parts.

The operation was carried out in Dima Hasao district, Assam and marked a critical step in curbing the rampant exploitation of endangered species. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tuhin Langthasa briefed media personnel on Friday, confirming the arrest and the seizure.

Langthasa emphasized the department's commitment to protecting biodiversity and warned that strict action would continue against those engaged in wildlife crimes. Pangolins, often targeted for their scales used in traditional medicine and illegal markets, are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and trading their parts is a punishable offense. Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the broader network behind the trafficking and have urged public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities related to wildlife.

