64 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Seizes 224.74 Kg Pangolin Scales in Major Wildlife Smuggling Bust

Guwahati: In a major success against wildlife trafficking, personnel of the 64 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in coordination with the Forest Department, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seized 224.74 kilograms of pangolin scales at Barpeta Road Railway Station on 13 October 2025.

An input generated by the NCB team, the joint operation was conducted under the supervision of Shri Anuj Kumar, Commandant, 64 Bn SSB. The team intercepted three individuals travelling on Train No. 12509 Bengaluru–Guwahati Express at approximately 0831 hours and recovered the contraband wildlife product concealed in their possession.