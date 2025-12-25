Assam: Pankash Islary Relieved from TRPA's Secretary Post

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA) on Wednesday, has relieved Pankash Islary from the membership of the association and from the post of Secretary as Islary has joined a political party.

In a statement, the president of the TRPA, Janaklal Basumatary, said that a decision in this regard was taken in a general meeting of the TRPA held recently in Kokrajhar and Pankaj Islary relieved from the membership and secretaryship of the Tribal Right Protection Association since he joined the Trinamul Congress political party, as TRPA is purely a non-political organization.

