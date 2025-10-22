Tribal Rights Protection Association terms ST status demand a political tool in Assam

Our CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA) has asserted that the demand for inclusion of six communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list has turned into a political tool in Assam over the decades. The people of the state have repeatedly witnessed protests and movements by these communities, who intensify their demand for ST status, while political parties promise ST categorization during election seasons.

In a statement, TRPA president Janaklal Basumatary said that the demand for ST recognition of the six communities is not a new issue in Assam. “It has been almost five decades, yet the matter remains unresolved,” he said. Basumatary added that the issue has become a bargaining tool—both for the communities seeking ST recognition and for political parties that seek their votes by promising to grant them ST status once in power.

He stated that communities seeking ST status step up their agitation—through demonstrations, strikes, and threats of vote boycotts—before every state or central election. “Political parties, on the other hand, cannot afford to lose the votes of these communities, who constitute more than one-third of Assam’s total population. Hence, every party promises ST status in their manifestos,” Basumatary said.

However, he clarified that it is not easy to fulfil such promises, as granting ST status does not fall under the jurisdiction of political parties or state governments. “The Constitution vests the power to grant ST status in the President and Parliament through a constitutional process, to prevent political interference for vested interests,” he said.

Explaining the constitutional provisions, Basumatary stated that Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise those belonging to the lowest strata of Hindu society who were considered untouchables, and they are listed under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, as amended under Article 341. Similarly, Scheduled Tribes (STs) are indigenous inhabitants living closer to nature and away from caste-based or advanced societies. They are listed under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended under Article 342.

He emphasized that the power to grant SC/ST status lies solely with the President and Parliament of India, and no state government or political party can guarantee ST status to any community outside this constitutional process.

Basumatary also elaborated that both SC and ST communities are recognized as socially, economically, and educationally backward classes under Article 46 of the Constitution. They enjoy reservations in employment, education, government business, and political representation in Parliament and State Assemblies. Additionally, STs have land rights and reservations aimed at promoting their social, economic, educational, and cultural development.

After the Mandal Commission Report (1985), some backward communities not included in either SC or ST categories were recognized as Other Backward Classes (OBCs). OBCs are granted reservations in jobs, education, and government services but do not enjoy political or land reservations like SCs and STs, as they do not meet the constitutional criteria for ST classification.

Basumatary further stated that the six communities of Assam—Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutiya, Tea Tribes, and Koch-Rajbongshi—currently enjoy OBC category benefits as they were not included in either the SC or ST category under the Constitutional (ST) Order, 1950, and its subsequent amendments.

