Assam: Parents in Nalbari raise concerns over polyester school uniforms

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Growing concern has emerged among parents and guardians across Assam regarding the quality of uniforms being distributed in government schools under various state-sponsored schemes. Guardians allege that the uniforms supplied to students are largely made of polyester fabric, making them extremely uncomfortable and unsuitable for children during the scorching summer season.

According to several parents, students are being provided four to five pairs of uniforms every year, but the issue lies not in the quantity but rather in the poor quality of the cloth material. Many guardians argue that instead of multiple pairs of polyester uniforms, authorities should provide fewer uniforms made from comfortable and breathable cotton fabric suitable for Assam’s humid climate.

Notably, similar complaints regarding polyester-heavy school uniforms have recently surfaced in different parts of Assam, including Sivasagar district, where parents alleged that uniforms supplied under government schemes contained nearly 67 to 70 percent polyester, making them unsuitable for children during summer. Medical experts have also reportedly warned that synthetic fabrics are not ideal for children in hot and humid weather conditions.

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