Assam: Parents of Kargil hero Jintu Gogoi honoured in Golaghat district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As India prepares to commemorate the silver jubilee of “Kargil Vijay Diwas” on July 26, the Indian Army paid tribute to the parents of Kargil war hero Captain Jintu Gogoi recently at their residence in Golaghat district.

The felicitation ceremony was an emotional moment, filled with respect and gratitude for Captain Gogoi’s sacrifice. The solemn occasion honoured the extraordinary bravery and supreme sacrifice made by the son of Assam, defence PRO, Lieutenant Colonel Amit Shukla, said in a press statement.

Captain Gogoi, who was posthumously awarded the “Vir Chakra” for his gallant actions during operation Vijay in the Kargil War, was born to Duluprabha Gogoi and Thogiram Gogoi, an Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran who exemplified unparalleled courage and commitment to his country.

His legacy continues to inspire the youth of Assam and the entire nation. Captain Gogoi’s valour not only symbolises the highest traditions of the Indian Army but also stands as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of Assam, stated in the press release.

Recalling the legendary acts of the martyred hero with pride, the army said, “On the night of June 29, 1999, Captain Gogoi, leading his troops from the 17th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, was tasked with evicting the enemy from the Kala Pathar near the Line of Control (LoC),” it added.

“Despite heavy enemy fire, Captain Gogoi advanced with determination, demonstrating exceptional leadership and bravery. Refusing to surrender when surrounded, he charged at the enemy, killing two soldiers before making the ultimate sacrifice. Captain Gogoi’s heroic actions were pivotal to the operation’s success,” it added.

This tribute serves as a poignant reminder of Captain Gogoi’s enduring legacy, which will never be forgotten. The Indian Army’s gesture underscored the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring its heroes who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, adding to the formal statement.

Captain Gogoi’s courage and sense of nationalism encourage the young people to uphold national integrity, fight against social injustices, and address other societal ills. His story continues to resonate deeply, inspiring countless individuals to serve their nation with dedication and selflessness. The Indian Army remains committed to honouring the sacrifices of its brave soldiers. Through such heartfelt tributes, the nation ensures that the legacy of heroes like Captain Jintu Gogoi continues to inspire future generations, the statement added.

