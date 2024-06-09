Assam: Parivesh Suraksha Samiti Organizes Year-Long Plantation Drive in Sivasagar District

SIVASAGAR: A year-long plantation and distribution programme was organized by the Sivasagar District and Nazira Sub-Divisional Committees of the Parivesh Suraksha Samiti on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5. The Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, in association with RPF and GRP of Simaluguri Railway, planted saplings at several places including Simaluguri Railway Junction premises, Simaluguri and Nazira Model Police Station premises, Nazira Natya Mandir premises, banks of Nazira Borpukhuri, Nazira Cemetery and distributed more than 500 saplings free of cost among the public. Samiti’s Sivasagar district president Rupraj Baruah, district general secretaries Saurav Koch and Mazidur Rahman, Nazira sub-divisional president Bidyut Gogoi, sub-divisional secretary Zakir Akhtar Hussain, among others, participated in the event.

It may be mentioned that on May 18, 2023, a team led by Rituraj Baruah, the central committee president of the Parivesh Suraksha Samiti in presence of Cabinet Minister Sanjay Kishan, submitted a proposal to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to declare Kaji Nemu as the State Fruit of Assam. Responding positively to the call of the Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, the state government on February 13 this year recognised Kaji Nemu with medicinal properties as the State Fruit of Assam, said Rupraj Baruah.

