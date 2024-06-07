Assam: Will shuffle cabinet soon, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Keeping the 2026 Assembly election in mind, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he would shuffle his cabinet soon, maybe by August, and that it would bring some new faces.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, "The Congress candidate winning with a margin of over ten lakh votes from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat this year is an ominous signal for the state. This shows that the AIUDF's vote bank has gone to Congress. Such a shift of block votes has made the Congress win the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat as well. Unlike the Hindus who voted for the BJP and the Congress as well in many constituencies, the Muslim voters in Muslim-dominated constituencies like Dhubri and Nagaon voted for the Congress en masse. This is clearly a communal polarization. This is an indicator of the would-be future of the state, which has around 40 percent Muslim voters. Through the delimitation of constituencies, we have resisted such electoral invasion in some of the constituencies to some extent. How long will it work? This is an ominous signal for the state."

The Chief Minister further said, "The government carries out developmental activities through the implementation of various schemes in all Muslim-dominated areas, as well as other areas of the state. However, development is not what they take into account. They think only on religious lines. This is also true that a section of Assamese Muslims voted for the BJP."

On the share of votes, the Chief Minister said, "We have received ten percent more votes than what we received in 2019. Apart from this, our candidates led in 93 LAC segments in this Lok Sabha poll, despite 40 percent of the total voters belonging to the Muslim community not voting for us."

On the defeat of the BJP in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said, "We are going to read the pulses of the people of Jorhat to know as to why we have faced defeat in that constituency. We need to take stock of the grievances they have. In July, we will hold meetings in the 93 Assembly segments where the candidates of the ruling alliance led in the Lok Sabha poll to express our gratitude to the people. We will also hold meetings to take pledges in the 33 Assembly segments where our candidates lagged behind so that we can find out the reasons behind the voters rejecting us."

