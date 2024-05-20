Assam: Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s “Lachit the Warrior” screened in Cannes

GUWAHATI: Providing a global platform for a wide range of films from all over the world to be screened or to compete in the festival, the 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14.

Apart from selections in the competition section, Un Certain Regard, and other categories, this year quite a few Indian films were screened at the Marché du Film and Online Screening sections.

Some of the films that were screened in the Online Screening sections include names like “In Search of Sunshine” (Kuch Alagsa) by Eon Films, “Satyashodhak” by Nilesh Jalamkar, “Navras Katha Collage” by Praveen Hingonia, “Poyyamozhi” by Anna Sudhi, “Am I a Hero” by Khatib Mohamed, and “Lajja The Shame” by Mohan Das .

“Lachit - The Warrior,” which was part of the online screening section, was screened on May 18 for the global audience.