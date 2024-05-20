IPL 2024: Ticket Refunds for RR vs KKR Match Affected by Rain

GUWAHATI: After the RR vs KKR match was called off due to rain on Sunday, fans who bought tickets for the game can now expect to get their money back.
The refund process will start on Wednesday. BookMyShow will handle online refunds, and those with physical tickets can get refunds by showing their ticket at specific locations.
The highly anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was supposed to be the last match of the league phase, was cancelled because of rain.
Meanwhile, IPL tie between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders washed out without a ball being bowled at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here today. Both the team shared one point each.
A good crowd was expected in the game and most of them already entered into the ground before the start of the rain. It was around 6-45 pm when the rain started. Both the captains were waiting to go for the toss. Initially it was a light drizzle but as the time progressed the ground witnessed heavy shower that forced the groundsmen to put cover in entire ground. Crowd at the stand also rushed out from the gallery to cover them from rain.
After nearly two hours it looked like that there was possibility that the game will begin as groundsmen started to remove cover from the ground.
Soon, additional covers were brought in and the forecast was not looking promising with the drizzle varying between heavy and steady, keeping the teams as well as fans waiting. With the cut-off time for a five-over shootout set at 10.56 pm local time, the rain stopped at 10 pm and covers were pulled off, with super soppers working in full swing.
With the rain threat still looming, KKR chose to bowl first in a seven-overs-per-side shootout. But ahead of the start of the truncated game, rain returned, and the covers were back in place.
