IPL 2024: Ticket Refunds for RR vs KKR Match Affected by Rain

GUWAHATI: After the RR vs KKR match was called off due to rain on Sunday, fans who bought tickets for the game can now expect to get their money back.

The refund process will start on Wednesday. BookMyShow will handle online refunds, and those with physical tickets can get refunds by showing their ticket at specific locations.

The highly anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was supposed to be the last match of the league phase, was cancelled because of rain.

Meanwhile, IPL tie between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders washed out without a ball being bowled at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here today. Both the team shared one point each.