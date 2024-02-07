Assam: Passport Applicant and Lawyer Arrested for Forging Voter List in Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: A case of fraudulent voter list creation has surfaced in Hailakandi District, leading to the arrest of passport applicant Ahmed Hussain Barbhuiya and lawyer Kazi Abu Raihan. The Hailakandi Police, after initially detaining Ahmed Hussain, presented both accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, where charges under sections 420/467/471 of the Indian Penal Code were filed against them.

According to police sources, Ahmed Hussain Barbhuiya, a resident of South Hailakandi, submitted documents for passport verification to the SP office. However, a preliminary investigation revealed discrepancies in the certified copy of the voter list provided by Ahmed Hussain. Further inquiries with the Election Department unveiled substantial electoral fraud.

The certified copy of the voter list submitted by Ahmed Hossain, dating back to 1960, was exposed as entirely fabricated, as per police information. The 30-year-old Ahmed Hussain was initially arrested on charges of government data fraud. During police interrogation, he implicated lawyer Kazi Abu Raihan, claiming that Raihan had provided him with the forged voter list.

Hailakandi Police swiftly arrested lawyer Kazi Abu Raihan. The CJM court, after rejecting their bail applications, ordered both Ahmed Hussain and Abu Raihan to be remanded in judicial custody until February 19. The charges pressed against them include sections 420/467/471 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest of the lawyer stirred tension within the local bar association. Members argued that one does not need direct legal assistance to obtain certified voter lists and deemed Raihan's arrest unreasonable.

However, a high-ranking source in the Hailakandi police hinted at the possibility of more arrests in connection with the fake voter list case. The unfolding scandal has raised questions about the extent of the forgery network and the involvement of additional individuals.