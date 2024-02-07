Assam: Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Guwahati; Two Others Critical

GUWAHATI: In a devastating incident on Tuesday night, a fatal road accident in Guwahati, two lives were lost, and two others are in critical condition. The collision occurred when two bikes collided on the flyover near B. Borooah College in Ulubari.

The collision unfolded when two bikes collided on the flyover, resulting in a devastating aftermath. The Bhangagarh Police swiftly responded to the scene, working efficiently to bring the situation under control and manage the aftermath of the incident.

Rakesh Das and Paraweshwar Deka, the deceased individuals, were pronounced dead at the scene, adding a layer of sorrow to the already grim situation. The two cousins had shared a residence in Silpukhuri, making the loss even more profound for their friends and family.

The Bhangagarh Police, in their prompt response, ensured order at the accident site. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved. With the immediate response of the authorities, the injured victims were promptly transported to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Their critical condition necessitated urgent medical attention, and the medical personnel at GMCH are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such tragic accidents. The local authorities, including the Bhangagarh Police, are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.

Questions arise about the safety measures on the flyover and the need for heightened awareness regarding road safety in the wake of this incident. The incident prompts a collective reflection on the importance of responsible and cautious driving to prevent such devastating events in the future.