Assam: Pawan Khera addresses media in Demow

DEMOW: Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department, AICC visited Demow on Wednesday. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, he said that the Prime Minister stays away from Upper Assam because of fear. He said the Prime Minister went to Nalbari, where the poll will be held in the third phase. Pawan Khera criticized the PM on the tea labourers’ wages. He said that the four-lane highway has also not been completed.

He said in the year 2014, the price of a cylinder was Rs 400 but now it is Rs.1100, and the rate of petrol was Rs 70 in the year 2014 but now it is Rs.100. He claimed that there are still 30 lakh job vacancies. He said that it is their guarantee that they will fill it up. Only Congress can save the Constitution.

He appealed the people of the Jorhat constituency to cast their votes in favour of Gaurav Gogoi. Pawan Khera was accompanied by Chairman, Media Department, APCC Bedabrat Borah, secretary of APCC Ajay Kumar Gogoi and Thowra Congress leader Dambaru Tao.

