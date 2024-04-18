Congress candidate Dip Bayan file nomination for Barpeta seat

Barpeta: Congress candidate Dip Bayan filed nomination before the Returning Officer of Barpeta Ayush Garg for no 3 Barpeta seat with thousands of his followers. Dip Bayan took part in a public meeting at Vidyapith playground. In this public meeting, Congress leader Jitendra Singh, APCC president Bhupen Bora, Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed also took part. In his speech, APCC president Bhupen Bora stated that when people see Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, they will recall a number of issues, including artificial flooding and rising drug prices. They will also recall a number of issues pertaining to Anganwadi workers. The president vehemently criticized the BJP-led government. He hoped for the victory of Congress. On the other hand Jitendra Singh said that Prime minister Narendra Modi-led government is the government of “Mafias”.

