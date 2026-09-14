Assam Pays Homage to Abhinayacharya Brajanath Sarma at Historic Doomdooma Natya Mandir

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DOOMDOOMA: Abhinayacharya Brajanath Sarma, who pioneered co-acting in Assam in 1933 at the historic Doomdooma Natya Mandir, was remembered at a memorial meeting held on Saturday evening. Organised by the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Arun Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS) to mark his death anniversary on September 12, the programme began with a ceremonial lamp lighting by DAPANMS president Dr Pranabjyoti Deka. Former president Arjun Baruah inaugurated the tribute programme.

Veteran actor and journalist Amulya Khataniar, the keynote speaker, recalled Sarma’s pioneering efforts to overcome social barriers and introduce co-acting in Assam. He highlighted the support extended by Natasurya Phani Sarma, Chandra Choudhury and other culturally conscious people of Doomdooma, which helped Sarma stage Moran Jiyori at the Natya Mandir. Veteran actor Shyam Sundar Khaund spoke about Sarma’s role in the freedom movement and the difficult final years of his life. Poet Bipul Lahkar and actor-playwright Rajib Lochan Bora also recalled his contributions, while poet Gautam Medhi recited a poem dedicated to him. A resolution was adopted to erect busts of Brajanath Sarma, Phani Sarma and Chandra Choudhury on the premises of the historic Doomdooma Natya Mandir.

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