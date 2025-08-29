Assam: PDUAM Dalgaon organizes career counselling programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Amid enthusiasm of nearly four hundred students of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya ( PDUAM), Dalgaon and ITI, Dalgaon, a mega career counselling and vocational guidance programme was organized by the District Employment Exchange, Darrang, in collaboration with the State Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department at PDUAM, Dalgaon. District Employment Officer, Darrang Ajitabh Barman, faculty members of Assam Skill University, Mangaldai and ITI, Dalgaon, representatives of Anudeep Foundation, and officials of local industries group SRD took part as the resource persons. The speakers tried to educate the students about the areas of future career prospects and also spoke on enhancing employability skills and relevant issues.

Earlier in the inaugural session chaired by Dr Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, Dr Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Coordinator, Training & Placement Cell of the college, explained its objectives. The speakers appreciated the initiative of the college in empowering youth through meaningful career counselling and skill-based guidance.

Also Read: Assam: LMDD Chairman Shiladitya Dev visits Nrityangan office, admires its activities

Also Watch: