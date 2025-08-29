Assam: LMDD Chairman Shiladitya Dev visits Nrityangan office, admires its activities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Chairman of Linguistic Minority Development Department (LMDD), Assam, Shiladitya Dev, visited as the chief guest at the training premises of Nrityangan, a social and cultural organization, on Tuesday.

All members of Nrityangan, including students, welcomed him with flowers and the sound of conch shells at the training venue. The President of Nrityangan, along with Shiladitya Dev was formally felicitated.

Following the felicitation, the President of Nrityangan gave a brief introduction of the organization.

In his address, Dev praised the activities of Nrityangan, stating that such a beautiful initiative to promote and spread Indian culture among the youth in a town like Dhubri was truly commendable.

During the event, members and students of Nrityangan presented a play titled ‘Bastaber Anand’ (The Joy of Reality), which focused on mobile phone awareness. The play highlighted how, in today’s times, not only children but also elders are becoming increasingly addicted to mobile phones, which is detrimental to everyone. The play showed how due to excessive mobile usage, especially among very young children, serious health issues like vision problems and decreased brain function are emerging at an early age. It denoted that it was crucial for elders in every family to come together, take a pledge, and work towards building a better future for their children and create awareness on the issue.

The play was well-received and appreciated by the chief guest, Shiladitya Dev, along with many others in attendance.

