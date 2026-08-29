Assam: PDUAM organises ‘Come, Let’s Learn to Write Literature’ programme

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MANGALDAI: A unique literary programme titled ‘Come, Let’s Learn to Write Literature’ was recently organised under the initiative of the Literature and Magazine Department of the Students’ Union of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), located at Dalgaon in Darrang district. A literary quiz was also organised in connection with the programme. The programme aimed to increase students’ interest in the Assamese language and literature. The resource person for the event was journalist Sangita Sharma. The programme, in which about two hundred students participated, was inaugurated with an insightful speech by the Principal of the college, Dr Lakshi Prasad Hazarika.

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