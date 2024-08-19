Assam: Pearl Cultivation Training held in Bodoland Territorial Region

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a landmark step towards sustainable development and women’s empowerment, the Department of Cooperation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has launched a comprehensive training program on pearl cultivation. The initiative under the 100-day action plan led by BTC Chief Pramod Boro, aligns with the vibrant BTR mission, which aims to strengthen cooperative societies and promote sustainable livelihoods in the region.

In his inaugural address, BTC Executive Member for the Department of Cooperation Ukhil Mushahary expressed gratitude to the women participants for their proactive engagement and commended their enthusiasm as a sign of their involvement in future departmental initiatives. He emphasized the profitability and scalability of pearl cultivation, urging participants to view it as a lucrative alternative to traditional agricultural practices. Mushahary also highlighted that this program marks the beginning of a new era for cooperative societies in BTR and expressed confidence that it will set a benchmark for future growth and community development.

Addressing the trainees, BTC Joint Secretary for the Department of Cooperation Phami Brahma encouraged them to explore opportunities beyond conventional fields like rice cultivation and fishing. She stressed that the training was designed not only to impart practical skills but also to inspire participants to venture into innovative and non-traditional sectors.

Running from August 16 to August 22, the training is conducted under the guidance of renowned pearl cultivation expert Rulen Hazarika. The program will cover essential skills, including the selection of healthy mussels, understanding optimal environmental conditions for mussel health and pearl development, and mastering surgical tools, sterilization, and nucleus implantation techniques. This training builds upon a two-day awareness program held on July 19 and 20 for cooperative society shareholders in Kokrajhar district.

Jayanta Kherkatary, CHD of the Department of Cooperation, noted that the program aims to create employment opportunities for 20 women from each BTR district over a six-month period, with participants expected to earn up to Rs. 1000 per day from mussel operations. Additionally, 11 members will be appointed to oversee ponds and mussels over a 15-month period, earning Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,000 per month. The department plans to extend similar training programs to other BTR districts, reinforcing its commitment to establishing the region as a hub for pearl production.

