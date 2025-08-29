Assam: People allege illegal construction on public road in Bilasipara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The construction work carried out by a gas agency claiming ownership of land on a more than 75-year-old public road connected to the main road of Bilasipara town has caused significant difficulties for pedestrians. The road passes by the Hanuman Mandir, Sankardev Shishu and Vidya Niketan, Nayapara Naamghar, hindi school, and several other educational and public institutions.

The public alleged that the construction had endangered the safety of students commuting to various schools, including Sankardev Shishu Niketan in particular, and common people in general.

The original 12-foot-wide road has now been reduced to just 6 feet, resulting in traffic congestion that prevents students from reaching school on time, they further alleged.

Although the agency had previously attempted similar construction, it was stopped by the administration. However, the gas agency, claiming to have received a directive from the High Court, has resumed construction work on the road.

On Thursday, a delegation from Bilasipara Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, led by the President of its Managing Committee, Dr Haricharan Das, met the Circle Officer. The delegation informed him about the difficulties faced by students and pedestrians due to this issue and appealed for a resolution.

The Circle Officer assured that he would investigate the matter and take necessary steps to resolve the problem.

