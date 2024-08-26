Assam: Petty fish trader arrested by Darrang Police in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Following the alleged physical attack on a local youth by a petty fish trader at the daily fish market in Mangaldai on Sunday, the Darrang Police has arrested the accused, Arshad Ali.

According to sources, a resident of Bezpara near Mangaldai, Narendra Hazarika, was allegedly physically assaulted by the arrested accused, assisted by a few other petty fish traders in the fish market after he approached the vendor to buy fish, but both engaged in a heated altercation over price. Consumer Hazarika sustained minor injuries to his body. The news immediately spread as a section of youths known to be activists of the RSS and Bajranga Dal rushed to the fish market, forcing all the vendors to flee from the scenario, resulting in a deep sensation and tension among the traders, most of whom were down the shutters of their commercial establishments. Immediately on receipt of the information, Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by warning all to maintain peace. He, taking prompt action, arrested the prime accused, Arshad Ali, in connection with the case registered at Mangaldai Police Station. The situation turned into normal, though a majority of shops and business establishments remained closed till the filing of this report in the evening.

