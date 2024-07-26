Assam: Rupahihat police Arrest Two Fake Currency Traders, Seize Machine and 13 Bundles of Counterfeit Notes

NAGAON: Following a secret tip-off, Rupahihat police arrested two traders of fake Indian currency notes, identified as Abdul Jalil of Barghuli village and Mahmudul Hussain of Bhakuamari village, from Pachim Saloni area, on Wednesday night.

Sources claimed that the police immediately recovered 13 bundles of Rs 500 denomination fake currency notes making machine, printer and other objectionable items from their possessions too. The arrested of fake Indian currency note traders were members of a huge gang actively involved in illegal trading of fake Indian currency notes in inter-state level for long, sources said, adding that police investigation is underway to trace more illegal traders of the gang in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, police forwarded the arrested illegal traders before a local court on Thursday and the court sent them to judicial custody.

