Assam: Phani Bhushan Choudhury Nominates for Barpeta LS Seat Amidst Massive Rally

ASSAM: Phani Bhushan Chaudhary, the Asom Gana Parishad-nominated candidate to contest from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, today formally submitted his nomination papers ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam . On this crucial occasion, a massive rally was held that attracted an impressive turnout of supporters from various political parties.



The nomination process took place at the Barpeta District Commissioner’s Office, where Chaudhary handed over his papers to District Commissioner Ayush Garg. Earlier, an exciting rally was held which started from Barpeta Municipality area and ended at the constituency. The rally was attended by a number of supporters groups including members of AGP, United People’s Party (UPPL) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Ministers Jayant Malla Baruah and Atul Bora, along with leading politicians Kumar Deepak, Biren Baishya, Chandan Brahma and Kamal Kumar Medhi addressed the delegates in a pre-nomination meeting, extending unequivocal support to Chaudhry’s candidature the. It was electric, with an estimated 5,000 enthusiastic supporters showing their solidarity by marching through the crowd through the streets of Barpeta.



The nomination of Phani Bhushan Chowdhury also shows the important milestone in the electoral journey for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency and thereby fueling hope and excitement as the election season progresses. The candidature has also garnered overwhelming support from allied political parties thus setting the stage for an interesting and competitive electoral battle in the upcoming phase of Assam elections.