SIKKIM: Surprisingly, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) vice-president Lobzang Bhutia announced his decision to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and submitted his resignation letter and his core membership in the party.This move by Bhutia could drastically change the politics of Sikkim.



Lobzang Bhutia who is known to be a prominent figure in SKM has officially stepped down from his role in the group and submitted his resignation. His departure also rightly marks a dramatic shift in allegiance as he aligns himself with the rival SDF, signaling a shift in his political affiliations.



Bhutia who resigned as SKM's candidate from Barphung constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections carries a lot of weight in the party and among its supporters His decision to relinquish such a prominent position in SKM shows that he has deep motivation and aspirations weed.



Bhutia’s move to join the SDF has brought new momentum to Sikkim politics, especially as the state gears up for upcoming elections and policy talks. The implications of that migration could extend beyond the individuals involved, and could affect broader political structures and coalitions in the region



While the exact reasons for Lobjang Bhutia’s departure from SKM are unknown, the impact of his resignation is palpable. These developments could lead to a rethinking of strategies and leadership in SKM, and stimulate discussion among stakeholders and observers of Sikkim politics.

As Lobzang Bhutia embarks on this new political journey with the SDF, the ramifications of his decision are poised to unfold in the coming months, shaping the political and strategic landscape in Sikkim. The departure of a prominent figure like Bhutia from SKM highlights the political dynamics in the region and raises the possibility of a change in the party’s internal dynamics and political agendas that led the electoral strategy to go forward.

