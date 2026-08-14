Assam: Pharmacies allegedly operating without licences in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concerns have been raised over the alleged operation of several pharmacies without valid licences and the absence of registered pharmacists at a number of medicine shops across Nalbari district.

According to allegations, several pharmacies have come up in different parts of the district, particularly in local markets and rural areas, without the necessary departmental approvals and documents. In some cases, registered pharmacists are allegedly not available at the establishments on a regular basis, raising concerns over the manner in which medicines are being dispensed to the public.

The issue assumes significance as a large section of the rural population depends on nearby pharmacies for medicines and basic healthcare needs. The absence of qualified pharmacists could potentially lead to improper dispensing of medicines, incorrect dosage advice, and other risks to patients.

The recent detection of an alleged sale of expired medicines at a reputed pharmacy located in the heart of Nalbari town has further intensified concerns over the monitoring of pharmacies in the district.

The incident has prompted questions over whether regular inspections are being carried out to check the validity of licences, availability of registered pharmacists, expiry dates of medicines, storage conditions, and compliance with drug regulations.

Locals and members of the public have urged the Nalbari drug regulatory authorities to intensify inspections across the district and verify the licences and registration details of pharmacies and pharmacists.

Also Read: Assam: Two Pharmacies Sealed in Guwahati for Licence, Hygiene Violations