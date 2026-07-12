Assam: PHE conducts vermicomposting training for SHG members in Bijni sub-division

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BONGAIGAON: The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Kokrajhar Division-II, Chirang, organised a training programme on vermicomposting for Self-Help Group (SHG) members at Galapara village under Borobazar Development Block in Bijni sub-division on Friday.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Executive Engineer Sabir Ahmed as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). Agriculture Development Officer Arihana Bhuyan conducted the technical session and practical demonstration on compost pit preparation, waste segregation, earthworm management, moisture control, harvesting, and the use of vermicompost in farming.

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