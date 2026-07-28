Assam: PHE Department conducts safe drinking water awareness drive in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of the ongoing flood response and public health measures, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Dibrugarh, conducted a comprehensive awareness campaign at Nelami Grant Gaon under the Barbaruah Development Block to promote safe drinking water practices among flood-affected residents.

During the campaign, officials displayed Information, Education and Communication (IEC) banners and distributed awareness leaflets highlighting the importance of consuming safe drinking water, maintaining personal hygiene, and adopting preventive measures against water-borne diseases that often surge during floods.

To further safeguard public health, halogen tablets were distributed to households with instructions on their proper use for disinfecting drinking water. Officials also sensitised villagers about the risks of contaminated water and encouraged them to follow recommended hygiene practices to minimise the spread of diseases.

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