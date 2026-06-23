Marwari Yuva Manch Installs Free Drinking Water Unit at Bongaigaon Temple

Guwahati: In a move aimed at promoting public welfare, the Marwari Yuva Manch, Bongaigaon Jagriti Branch, has donated and installed a new "Amrit Dhara" free drinking water unit at Bata Mor Kali Mandir in Bongaigaon.

The step has been undertaken to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water for devotees and local residents, particularly during the summer season when access to drinking water becomes increasingly important.

The newly installed water facility is expected to benefit all the devotees who visit the temple and surrounding area every day. It will provide a reliable source of potable water, helping visitors stay hydrated while carrying out their daily activities or attending religious gathering.

Members of the Marwari Yuva Manch stated that the step reflects the branch's continued commitment to social service and community welfare. The installation of the "Amrit Dhara" unit forms part of its efforts to contribute to public support and provide basic civic amenities.