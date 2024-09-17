Assam: Photographer Arrested for Leaking ADRE Exam Paper

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP GP Singh released a statement that Dhemaji Police has unearthed the source of the leaked question paper. The leakage could be traced to Upendra National Academy, which is situated in Simen Chapori, Dhemaji district, as the question paper had been widely circulated through social networking sites.

It was known that Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer engaged by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), played a pivotal role in leaking the papers of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

Basumutary was employed to capture the process of the examination and is even said to have clicked the question paper when the examinations ended at 1:30 PM. He has been arrested by the police and admitted to clicking the photographs.

The mobile of his has been taken possession by the police. The detailed investigation of the mobile might give a clearer view of exactly what happened during the leak and if more individuals were involved.

Basumutary not only photographed the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination question paper but also distributed it with a few others. Now that police have worked to identify the people who received images, they feel a larger ring might be involved in the leakage.

Earlier in the day, Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Hitesh Ch. Roy admitted that the investigation was underway but remained tight-lipped about the details, saying more would be known once the investigation is over.

The leakage of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) paper saw Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah going for a full-fledged attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Borah describes the paper leak as a "major failure" of the administration. He also attacks the government, which he describes as "grossly corrupt" at every level. He feels that this leak is symbolic of the systemic issues that plague the governance under Sarma's leadership, eating into what little public faith remains in the governance of this north-east state.