India Beats Korea 4-1, Secures Spot in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Against China

NEW DELHI: India displayed a scintillating performance to defeat Korea 4-1 in the semi-final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024, played at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday. The win sets up a high-stakes clash against hosts China in the tournament final, scheduled for Tuesday.

India’s attack got off to a flying start, with Uttam Singh leading the charge. In the opening minutes, Abhishek fired a reverse shot that forced a quick save from Korea's goalkeeper Jaehan Kim, setting the tone for what would be a relentless onslaught. Soon after, Uttam's energetic run down the right flank opened up space for a cross to Raheel, but Kim was again up to the task. Still, India was not to be denied, and after a rugged first half, they broke through in the 13th minute when Uttam capitalized on a well-placed ball from Araijeet Singh, which he tapped home for India's first goal.

On this momentum, India secured their first penalty corner early in the second quarter. The stalwart defender Harmanpreet Singh converted the opportunity, striking the backboard at 2-0. The Indian forwards continued to probe, with Sukhjeet making incursions into the Korean defense but failing to complete the link. Within minutes, Jarmanpreet Singh showed exquisite control of an aerial pass from Sumit, pushing out a powerful shot that deflected into the goal, increasing India's lead to 3-0.

Korea, desperate to claw its way back into the match, earned a penalty corner just after this. Jihun Yang flicked an accurate shot down the middle, beating India's goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

As the third quarter came to a close, Korea's defense faltered under pressure, handing India another penalty corner with just seconds remaining. Harmanpreet stepped up once again, delivering a low and lethal drag flick to make it 4-1, effectively sealing the contest.

Despite a stellar fight from Korea in the final quarter, with a late penalty corner shot also went horribly wrong, India ensured control of the rest of the match. Their clinical performance gives them a second successive final for Asian Champions Trophy. "Satisfied after the match, Hero of the Match Jarmanpreet Singh said, "We played exceptionally well today. I'm grateful to my teammate and roommate Sumit, who set me up for my goal."

India will now play China in the final, which comes on Tuesday at 15:30 IST.