Assam: PIB district media workshop ‘VARTA’ held in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A district media workshop 'VARTA', organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Morigaon, focusing on Census awareness and effective information dissemination.

The programme was attended by Biswajit Pegu, Director-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam; District Commissioner Srishti Singh; Pavni Gupta, Joint Director of PIB; ADC Dr Nilakhi Baishya; assistant commissioners; circle officers; and mediapersons.

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