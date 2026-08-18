Assam: PIB Guwahati organises ‘Varta’ District Media Workshop in Goalpara

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GOALPARA: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, organised a District Media Workshop, 'Varta', at the Conference Hall of the Goalpara District Press Club on Monday to sensitise media professionals and government officials about Census 2027, the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign and consumer awareness.

Around 55 media representatives and government officials participated in the workshop.

Addressing the gathering, Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung highlighted the district administration's preparedness for Census 2027 and assured that all information collected during the Census would remain strictly confidential.

Timung appreciated the PIB initiative and said greater interaction between the administration and the media would help strengthen public awareness and cooperation during the Census.

Additional District Commissioner Darshana Chetia explained the two phases of Census 2027, digital enumeration, self-enumeration, data confidentiality, and the roles of Enumerators and Supervisors.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, Chetia also clarified common misconceptions about the Census, stressing that "Census is a statistical document, not a legal document" and that no documents are required for the Census.

The workshop also featured a session on Nasha Mukt Bharat, where District Social Welfare Officer Abu Mustafa Arshad Hussain spoke about the harmful effects of drug addiction on individuals, families and society. He appealed to media persons to play an active role in spreading awareness and promoting a drug-free society.

In another session, Dr Shakanka Sekhar Borkotoky, Consultant, Standardisation Activity, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, spoke about product quality, consumer safety and the role of BIS in protecting consumers.

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