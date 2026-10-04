Assam: Pickup van with smuggled timber seized in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Forest Department has seized a pickup van allegedly carrying timber suspected to have been transported illegally in the Kharmuja area of Goalpara district. Two persons were detained in connection with the incident and later handed over to Goalpara Sadar police station.

According to the Forest Department, the incident occurred on Friday night when the pickup van bearing registration number AS18C1503 was intercepted at the Kharmuja outpost while allegedly transporting logs of Poma wood.

During questioning, the presence of timber logs in the vehicle came to light, following which officials at the Kharmuja outpost informed the Goalpara Forest Range Office. A Forest Department team subsequently reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and detained the two persons allegedly involved in transporting the timber.

The detained persons were identified as Ibrahim Hussain of Jaipur, Baguan, and Zahidul Islam of Kharmuja.

The seized timber is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 30,000-40,000, according to the Forest Department.

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