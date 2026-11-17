A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The North East Railway Passengers’ Association, led by its president, Haran Dey, approached the Gauhati High Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking the court’s intervention to protect a long-standing water body located on railway land near Badarpur railway station and ensure the provision of basic amenities for passengers at the station.

The Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami, issued notices to the respondent railway authorities on the issues raised and granted them time to file their responses to the petition.

In the PIL, the Passengers’ Association raised serious concerns over a tender invited by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, N.F. Railway, Lumding Division, for the construction of a Multi Shopping Arcade near Badarpur railway station.

The association contended that the sketch map published by the N.F. Railway authorities deliberately omitted the crucial fact that the proposed construction would involve filling up a long-standing water body. It argued that the move was contrary to the Indian Railways Water Policy, relevant Railway Board directives, environmental laws and established principles of environmental protection. It further stated that filling up the water body could cause irreversible damage to the local ecosystem.

Apart from the environmental concerns, the association also highlighted the deplorable condition of the approach road to Badarpur railway station, where passengers face persistent waterlogging due to inadequate drainage facilities. The lack of proper street lighting was also cited as a major concern, causing considerable hardship to passengers and raising serious questions about their safety.

The association has sought appropriate directions from the court to improve essential passenger amenities at Badarpur railway station. Advocate Prakriteesh Sarma appeared on behalf of the petitioner.