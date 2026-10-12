Dhupdhara Residents Urge Rail Authorities for Infrastructure and Safety Upgrades

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUPDHARA: The Dhupdhara Railway Passengers’ Association has submitted two memoranda to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager of the Rangiya Division, seeking infrastructure development, improved passenger amenities, additional trains and stoppages for five express trains at Dhupdhara railway station. The memoranda, submitted through the station master, highlighted the difficulties faced by passengers, students, businesspeople, senior citizens and residents of surrounding areas. Established in 1998 with the opening of the Azara–Goalpara–New Bongaigaon railway line, Dhupdhara station continues to lack adequate infrastructure and basic facilities, the association said.

Among its major demands are improvement of the approach road, raising Platform No. 1 to the prescribed height and constructing clean, hygienic toilets on Platform No. 2. The association pointed out that the height difference between the platform and train floor poses safety risks. It cited the death of Dhupdhara resident Manabendra Patgiri, who reportedly fell while alighting from a train on May 7, 2025.

The association has also sought additional passenger trains on the Goalpara Town–Guwahati, New Bongaigaon–Guwahati and Dhubri–Guwahati routes to serve daily commuters, students and employees.

It further demanded stoppages for five long-distance express trains, stating that passengers currently have to travel to other stations for longer journeys, incurring additional expenses and inconvenience. The memoranda were signed by association president Dr Abdul Haque Ahmed and secretary Naba Kumar Mishra, who urged railway authorities to implement the demands in the public interest.

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