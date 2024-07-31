Assam's School Dropout Rates Show Increase, Evaluation Numbers Decline

GUWAHATI: The latest data from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) has highlighted increase in school dropout rates in Assam. According to 2021-22 statistics average annual dropout rate at lower primary (LP) schools was 6.02%. Meanwhile, rate for upper primary schools stood at 8.82%. These figures were disclosed in Parliament following query from Assam Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

Data underscores significant disparity between Assam and national averages. At lower primary level Assam’s dropout rate of over 6% starkly contrasts with national average of 1.45%. For upper primary levels, Assam’s rate is 8.8% compared to national figure of 3.02%. Situation is even more concerning at secondary level. Assam’s dropout rate is 20.25%. This is significantly higher than national average of 12.6%.

Further analysis of historical data shows an upward trend in dropout rates. UDISE data from 2021-22 reveals that dropout rate at lower primary stage has increased from 4.3% in 2019-20. It was 3.1% in 2018-19.

In addition to these concerning dropout rates recent reports have highlighted decline in number of state government-run schools and number of students graded in statewide ‘Gunotsav 2024’ assessment. Conducted from January 3 to February 8, 2024 assessment evaluated 38,97323 students across 43491 schools. Notably, schools with fewer than 30 students were excluded from grading process.

Results reveal decrease in number of schools receiving grades. This year 32421 schools were graded. This represents a reduction of 3.78% from 41,507 schools graded in 2023. Breakdown of grades awarded shows 11592 schools received an A+ grade. 14933 were graded A. 4603 got B. Also, 1032 received C and 261 were marked with D. In comparison, previous year saw 12047 schools receive A+ 19,085 were graded A 7673 got B 1,948 received C and 754 schools were marked D.

Similarly, number of students graded has also declined. In 2024 3897,323 students received grades down 5.75% from 4135163 students graded in 2023. Grade distribution for students this year shows 16,12184 received A+ 1152671 got A 5,95865 were graded B 257313 received C and 2,79290 were marked D. Last year’s figures were slightly different. 1577966 students receiving A+ 13,44188 graded A 685372 receiving B 2,63589 marked C. 264048 students got D.