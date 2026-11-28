A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Despite the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, which prohibit the use of plastic-based materials, plastic laminates, aluminium foil, and metallised layers in pan masala packaging, such materials continue to be used in pan masala sachets sold in Dibrugarh.

India has already prohibited plastic sachets for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. The latest amendment by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) further specifies permitted packaging materials for pan masala, excluding plastic-based and plastic-laminated materials.

However, the regulations appear to be openly flouted by manufacturers, with plastic and aluminium packaging continuing to be widely available in the market.

In Dibrugarh, the violation of the amended packaging regulations appears widespread, raising questions over enforcement and monitoring by the authorities. The continued use of prohibited packaging materials has also triggered concerns over the accountability of manufacturers and the effectiveness of regulatory oversight.

Despite the enactment of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, to regulate tobacco consumption and sales in India, compliance with the law remains a major challenge in Assam and other parts of the country.

Upper Assam recorded 23,157 cancer cases and 7,073 deaths across nine districts between 2019 and 2023, according to a five-year report by the Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR), Dibrugarh. Meanwhile, gutkha and other tobacco products continue to be sold in the vicinity of schools and colleges, allegedly in violation of provisions under COTPA, which restrict the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.