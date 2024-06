DEMOW: The members of Save a Life Foundation, Demow, on Saturday carried out a plastic waste collection drive from Demow Dehajan to Demow Chariali. Calling upon the people to keep Demow clean and use dustbins, the members handed over the collected plastic bottles and other waste material to the Town Committee.

Also read: Assam: Dibrugarh Youth Embarks on 'Plastic Free Brahmaputra' Expedition to Raise Awareness on Plastic Pollution (sentinelassam.com)