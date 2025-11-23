Assam: Platinum Jubilee of Dakshin Barpeta Vidyamandir HS School begins

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Dakshin Barpeta Higher Secondary school, Barpeta started on Saturday. The programme started in the morning with a cleanliness drive followed by the hoisting of 75 Platinum Jubilee celebration flags hoisted by Bibekaranjan Roychoudhury, president Platinum Jubilee Celebration committee and the school flag was hoisted by Charu Chakravartty, Headmaster of the school. And it was followed by “Sraddhanjali” offered by Ajit Kumar Dewan, working president, Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee. Afterwards there was a tribute to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and heart throb of Assam, Zubeen Garg. There was also a colourful and attractive cultural procession which was inaugurated by Devaraj Das, ex-student of Dakshin Barpeta Vidyamandir Higher Secondary School, Barpeta. At 2 pm there was a recitation competition which was inaugurated by Ganesh Ojah, ex-student of the school. In the evening a total of 75 lamps were lit by Gautam Pathak. At 6 pm there was also a demonstration of “Local Firecrackers (atasbaji). And the programme ended with the cultural show which was inaugurated by Gunindra Nath Ojah.

