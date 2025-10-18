Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation Held at Balidonga ME School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cleanliness drive, tree plantation, and quiz competition convened by the Tezpur regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication in association with a local NGO Uday, were carried out inside the school campus of Balidonga ME School under the nationwide Swachata Hi Seva campaign near Itakhola on Thursday. The students along with the officials from the regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication, office bearers of the NGO, teachers, students and the local residents put their hands together in the cleanliness drive. A total of 10 Nahar saplings were planted inside the school campus in the memory of the heartthrob and music icon, Zubeen Garg. The plantation drive was inaugurated by Lakhi Kanta Bora, President of Madhya Nagsankar GP, and followed by a quiz competition. The prize distribution ceremony and open session was held in the conference hall of the school with Lakhi Kanta Bora in the chair. Sharangapani Bora, Officer In-Charge of the regional office, conducted the proceedings.

