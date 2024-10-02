Mizoram: Three Smugglers Found Dead in Rakhine State

AIZAWL: A tragic incident has unfolded in Rakhine State, Myanmar, where three individuals from Mizoram have been found dead after being arrested in Kyautaw village.

The victims have been identified as U San Aung, 61, his son U Ai Myint, 26, and grandson Mg Pyi Se Tun, 13.

According to reports, the three men were arrested on the morning of October 8, 2024. When they did not return home for over a week, their families grew concerned and initiated a search for their whereabouts. Tragically, their bodies were discovered on October 20, showing signs of stab wounds.

Witnesses who returned from Kyautaw village reported that one body was found between Paletwa and Monkhon villages. U San Aung's wife took to searching the Kadan River in western Paletwa for her husband, eventually locating the bodies, including one near Monkhon where the head and body were mismatched.

In light of this distressing situation, U San Aung's wife reported the incident to the Arakan Army based in Na-Ma-Da. The Arakan Army, which maintains a presence in Paletwa, is expected to respond to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three men.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges and dangers associated with smuggling activities in the region, raising serious concerns about the safety of those involved in cross-border movements.