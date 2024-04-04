Assam: PM Modi To Address Rally In Nalbari On April 17

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a massive BJP election rally in Assam on April 17.
According to reports, PM Modi is slated to visit Assam on April 17 in order to address an election rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, which is situated in Assam's Nalbari district under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
Preparations are in full swing so as to ensure that the rally turns out to be successful, reaching out to as many voters as possible.
The voter turnout in this high-profile event is expected to exceed two lakh attendees.
As per reports, local MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has been assigned with the responsibility of overseeing the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.
This rally will be PM Modi's first election address in Assam since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
It is to be noted that BJP leaders and workers in Assam are charged up for the Prime Minister's visit and are pulling up their socks for this mega event.
It is worth mentioning that the saffron party has allocated the Barpeta constituency to the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The AGP, who is in alliance with the incumbent BJP in Assam, have announced MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhary as its candidate representing the NDA.
Barpeta constituency has traditionally been a Congress bastion while CPI-M and AIUDF have also won this seat in the past.
Six minority leaders and three Hindu leaders had earlier represented the constituency situated in Lower Assam as MP's.
Jania, Chenga, and Baghbor - all of which happen to be minority-dominated assembly constituencies - were newly established, while Nalabari, Tihu, and Hajo-Suwalkuchi were included as new entries after constituency delimitation.
The constituency contains a total of 19,49,873 registered voters, of which, 9,88,570 are male while 9,61,303 happen to be women.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Gohpur on April 8, where he will campaign for BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
