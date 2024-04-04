Assam: PM Modi To Address Rally In Nalbari On April 17

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a massive BJP election rally in Assam on April 17.

According to reports, PM Modi is slated to visit Assam on April 17 in order to address an election rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, which is situated in Assam's Nalbari district under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

Preparations are in full swing so as to ensure that the rally turns out to be successful, reaching out to as many voters as possible.

The voter turnout in this high-profile event is expected to exceed two lakh attendees.