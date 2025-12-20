Assam: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new fertilizer plant in Namrup’s BVFCL

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Namrup is set to witness a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the town on December 21 to lay the foundation stone of the long-awaited new urea fertilizer project at the Namrup Fertilizer Complex.

The project will be implemented under Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore, with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of urea.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the entire Namrup area has been turned into a high-security zone. Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the public meeting venue in Hapjan, where a massive pandal capable of accommodating nearly 1.5 lakh people has been fully prepared. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security.

“As part of the security preparations, three special helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted trial landings on Friday at a temporary helipad constructed near the venue to ensure the safe arrival of the Prime Minister. An aerial survey of the venue and surrounding areas was also carried out to assess security arrangements,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, senior police officers under the leadership of Assam Police IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh have been holding continuous review meetings to ensure that no security lapses happen. Entry points to the venue are being subjected to intensive checks by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

On Friday, Assam’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, along with Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, visited the Hapjan venue to review the final preparations.

Speaking to reporters, Borah said that after the establishment of the semiconductor industry, the new urea project would prove to be a major milestone in Assam’s industrial development. He added that while the people faced prolonged neglect and hardship during previous regimes, the present initiative reflected the Centre’s strong commitment towards the development of the Northeast under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Managing Director of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company, Sib Prasad Mohanty, said that the existing BVFCL plant currently produced about 0.2 million metric tonnes annually, whereas the new AVFCCL plant would have a production capacity of 1.27 million metric tonnes per year. The project will have a shareholding structure of 40 percent by the Assam Government, 18 percent by Oil India Limited and National Fertilizers Limited, 13 percent by Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and 11 percent by BVFCL. BVFCL will contribute land and infrastructure, while the remaining partners will invest capital.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 10,600 crore, is expected to be completed within four years. Once operational, it will generate direct employment for around 425 people and indirect employment for nearly 2,500 others. Mohanty also assured that existing BVFCL employees need not worry about their jobs, as they would be absorbed into the new company. Like the existing plant, the new facility will supply urea to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

Local MLA Taranga Gogoi stated that despite Assam having a Union Fertilizer Minister in earlier Congress regimes, the long-pending issues of the Namrup fertilizer plant had remained unresolved. He credited Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for bringing an end to the prolonged struggle and facilitating the establishment of the new project.

Responding to controversies surrounding land acquisition for the Prime Minister’s rally, Gogoi said that all rules and protocols had been followed, landowners were adequately compensated, and that the agricultural land would be restored after the event.

