BVFCL, AVFCCL sign MoU on land use for Namrup Ammonia–Urea project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on land use rights was signed on December 8 between Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) and Assam Valley Fertilizer & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) at the Conference Hall of BVFCL, Namrup.

The MoU formalizes the understanding between BVFCL (Grantor) and AVFCCL (Acceptor) for granting land-use rights at Namrup to enable preparatory and pre-project activities for the proposed Ammonia–Urea Complex at Namrup. It outlines the framework for access, use, and management of the identified land and sets out the respective roles, responsibilities, and safeguards agreed between the two companies as they move towards implementation of the project.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Mohan Raj Shetty, Chairman & Managing Director, BVFCL, and Siba Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director, AVFCCL, along with representatives from both organizations. Senior officials from Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL), the implementing partner of the AVFCCL project, were also present on the occasion.

