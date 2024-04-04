Lok Sabha election 2024: Poll fever takes over in Lower Assam and Barak Valley

Guwahati: On the eve of the last date (April 4) for filing nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha poll slated for April 26, poll fever has completely gripped Lower Assam and the Barak Valley after making itself felt in Upper Assam.

Several high-profile candidates of the ruling and opposition parties filed their nominations on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP, APCC president Bhupen Borah for the Congress, and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary for the BPF candidate.

The second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election in 2024 is due to take place on April 26. The parliamentary constituencies heading for the polls in the second phase are Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon.

The CM participated in two election rallies in Barak Valley to boost the chances of BJP candidates Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Mallah in Silchar and Karimganj, respectively. After the conclusion of the rallies, both BJP candidates filed their nominations before the returning officers of the two constituencies concerned.

Talking to mediapersons, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We initially thought that our candidate would win by a margin of one lakh votes, but people today are saying that the BJP candidate in Karimganj will win by not one lakh but by one-and-a-half lakh votes. We witnessed unprecedented support for our candidate from the people during the rally.”

Taking to his X handle, the CM said, “This time Assam’s Barak Valley will see a Saffron wave.” He claimed that Suklabaidya would win by a huge margin from Silchar.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Joy Ram Engleng filed his nomination for the Diphu parliamentary constituency today. Before the submission of his nomination, a huge rally was organized by the Congress in Diphu, where APCC president Bhupen Borah participated.

Later, talking to the media, Borah said, “People in the Hills districts will give their response to the massive corruption taking place in the districts in the election.”

Borah said he was certain that the Congress candidate in the Diphu constituency would win the election.

Meanwhile, Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress filed his nomination for the Silchar parliamentary constituency today.

Two heavyweights in Darrang-Udalguri also filed their nomination papers. They are Madhab Rajbongshi of the Congress party and Durga Das Boro of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Rajbongshi is a former MP of the Lok Sabha, and Boro is currently the MLA from Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency. BPF took out a huge rally before Durga Das Boro filed his nomination, and BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary actively participated in it.

Addressing the people gathered on the occasion, Mohilary urged the people to extend their support to the BPF candidate for Darrang-Udalguri, Durga Das Boro. Incidentally, the BPF is contesting from two parliamentary constituencies—Darrang-Udalguri and Kokrajhar—this time.

Madhab Rajbongshi also participated in a rally before heading for his nomination paper filing.

A total of 13 candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday, on the penultimate date for filing nominations for the second phase of the polls.

