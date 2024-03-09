Assam: PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Lachit Borphukan In Jorhat

JORHAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 9, dedicated the 'Statue of Valour’ in memory of legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat district.

The 125-foot bronze statue was unveiled by PM Modi, who also paid tributes to the great Ahom warrior Bir Lachit Borphukan, at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok.

The Prime Minister, who flew to Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by a chopper, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear.

He also took part in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue. PM Modi was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the programme.