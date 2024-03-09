Assam: PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Lachit Borphukan In Jorhat

JORHAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 9, dedicated the 'Statue of Valour’ in memory of legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat district.
The 125-foot bronze statue was unveiled by PM Modi, who also paid tributes to the great Ahom warrior Bir Lachit Borphukan, at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok.
The Prime Minister, who flew to Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by a chopper, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear.
He also took part in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue. PM Modi was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the programme.
Built by Ram Vanji Sutar, the height of the 'Statue of Valour', set on a pedestal of 41 feet, is measured at 84 feet, thereby making the monumental structure 125 feet tall.
The meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail ensure that the statue captures the essence of Lachit Borphukan's legacy in all its glory.
The grandeur of the bronze statue, set against the backdrop of Jorhat promises to be a sight to behold, encapsulating the spirit of Lachit Borphukan for generations to come.
Notably, Lachit Borphukan was an Ahom Borphukan, primarily known for commanding the Ahom Army and securing the crucial victory in the Battle of Saraighat (1671) that thwarted an invasion by the vastly superior Mughal Forces under the command of Ramsingh I.
He played an instrumental role in not only re-claiming the city of Guwahati from the Mughals in 1667 but he was also the hero who defeated the mighty Mughal Commander Raja Ram Singh.
During this vital period, the brave general demonstrated his exemplary knowledge of military strategy and also showcased extraordinary military leadership.
The strategic move of bringing the adversary to fight in the narrow stretch of Saraighat was important to reduce the physical capacity of the enemy. Lachit used his limited resource with great effectiveness in this war.