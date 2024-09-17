Assam: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Office Inaugurated in Udalguri

TANGLA: At a time, when the rising energy bills are burning pockets of consumers PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has come as a succour to relieve the consumers as the nodal agency office of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was formally inaugurated at the MG Road near Vishal Mega Mart in Udalguri town by the chairman of Udalguri Municipality Board, Rakesh Boro. Inaugurating the office, Boro said that it would be able to minimize the problem of power supply and relieve the common people from the towering energy bills. In charge of the nodal office, Babul Chetry, informed that the facilities of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana could be availed by common man, private or government offices as well.

